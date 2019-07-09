Police cracking down on scooter riders amid new regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Just a week after new regulations for dockless devices went into effect in San Diego, people and police are still noticing some major violations.

San Diego police say over the holiday weekend, officers had to issue countless verbal warnings to underage riders and handed out nearly 100 citations for other common violations like speeding or riding two to a scooter.

A viewer submitted video to FOX 5 showing a man riding a motorized scooter with an infant strapped onto him in a baby carrier.

"I completely think it’s out of hand," said Linda Kelly, who had been watching the motorized scooter activity throughout the weekend.

All of the violations and warnings took place just about a week after new scooter regulations were set to take effect in the city of San Diego, with a concentration on downtown and beach areas.

"Now the regulations are coming and it’s much better," said Mission Beach resident Shareef Haq, who rides his own personal motorized scooter daily.

Haq may have noticed some improvement, but believes there’s more to be done.

Under the new rules, dockless device companies are to cap the speed at 8 miles per hour in places like the boardwalk. However, it’s clear some companies haven't fully installed the software with a handful of scooters still go faster than others.

"Some of them are really fast. You’ve got a random person just walking and suddenly there’s a scooter like right up on top of them," said Kelly.

The City of San Diego says six companies have filed permit applications as of last week under the new regulations, but the permits haven't been approved just yet.