Plane lands safely after reporting landing gear trouble

RAMONA, Calif. — The pilot of a light airplane with landing gear trouble made a non-injury hard landing at Ramona Airport Tuesday.

The single-engine aircraft came down on its “belly” on the runway of the small airport on Montecito Road and safely slid to a halt shortly before 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

No fire resulted, and the two occupants of the plane were unhurt, Shoots said.