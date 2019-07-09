Plane lands safely after reporting landing gear trouble

RAMONA, Calif. — The pilot of a light airplane with landing gear trouble made a non-injury hard landing at Ramona Airport Tuesday.
The single-engine aircraft came down on its “belly” on the runway of the small airport on Montecito Road and safely slid to a halt shortly before 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.
No fire resulted, and the two occupants of the plane were unhurt, Shoots said.
#AirportIC [final] Single engine aircraft with landing gear issues landed safely at Ramona Airport. The two occupants were both un-injured. All fire resources available. pic.twitter.com/bHRpJSTuYl
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 9, 2019