Plane lands safely after reporting landing gear trouble

Posted 2:02 PM, July 9, 2019, by

RAMONA, Calif. — The pilot of a light airplane with landing gear trouble made a non-injury hard landing at Ramona Airport Tuesday.

The single-engine aircraft came down on its “belly” on the runway of the small airport on Montecito Road and safely slid to a halt shortly before 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

No fire resulted, and the two occupants of the plane were unhurt, Shoots said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.