Man shot near East Village intersection

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was shot in the arm and the hip near an East Village intersection, police said.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday of a shooting near the intersection of 17th Street and J Street, just west of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was walking near the intersection when he was shot twice by a gunman, who fled in a vehicle last seen heading southbound on 17th Street, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left bicep and upper right hip, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s central division were investigating the shooting.