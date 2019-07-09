Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man in neck

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of stabbing a 20-year-old man in the neck during an altercation a few blocks away from the Oceanside Pier, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 12:15 a.m. from a person reporting a fight involving homeless people near the intersection of Pier View Way and Tremont Street, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from a stab wound to the neck, Bussey said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers searched the area with assistance from a sheriff’s helicopter and located the suspect in an alley two blocks away from the crime scene and arrested him, according to Bussey, who said detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.