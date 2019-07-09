× Man arrested for allegedly murdering roommate

SAN DIEGO — A University City man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly killing his roommate during an argument at their home near Rose Canyon Open Space Park.

Brandon Ganskow, 34, was booked on suspicion of murder on Monday afternoon, about eight hours after 56-year old Kevin Crosthwaite was found dead at their shared residence in the 5300 block of Bothe Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at the home just north of state Route 52 and east of Interstate 5 found the body of Crosthwaite, who had suffered “obvious” upper body trauma, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Investigators determined that the alleged slaying took place during “some sort of altercation” between the two men, according to Dupree.

The lieutenant declined to comment on the cause of Crosthwaite’s death or the reason for the fight between him and Ganskow, whose 57-year-old mother also lives at the home the men shared.

Ganskow was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.