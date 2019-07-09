La Jolla realtor pleads guilty to molesting 2 girls, possessing child porn

SAN DIEGO — A real estate agent who molested two underage girls pleaded guilty Tuesday to five felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child and possession of child pornography.

Donald Edward Hickey, 61, is slated to be sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars on Aug. 16, prosecutors said.

The former Clairemont resident, who worked as a real estate agent out of La Jolla, could have faced more than 80 years in prison had he been convicted of 14 felony counts as charged. His trial was slated to begin later this month.

Prosecutors did not disclose how Hickey knew the victims, but according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen Marquardt, the molestations occurred sometime between 2009 and 2012 in San Diego County.

In addition to admitting two lewd acts counts, Hickey pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child porn for material investigators found on three separate devices, Marquardt said.

Hickey was arrested last year following a cyber tip sent to police.