Junior lifeguards attend cliff rescue demonstration

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department held a demonstration of a cliff rescue Tuesday for a group of the city’s junior lifeguards.

Junior lifeguards between the ages of 14 and 17 were lowered to the beach below Sunset Cliffs to simulate a cliff rescue. The demonstration set out to teach participants about cliff safety and how to operate the Fire-Rescue Department’s rescue vehicle Rescue 44.

Many of those involved in the Junior Lifeguard Program eventually become professional lifeguards, according to the city. “The Junior Lifeguard Program is a unique and fun learning experience for young men and women,” city Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said. “Many of our kids return year after year. It’s rewarding to see their leadership skills and physical fitness abilities develop, not to mention the long-lasting friendships that are created among the junior guards.”