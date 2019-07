× Actor Rip Torn dies at 88: report

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Actor Rip Torn died Tuesday at the age of 88, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Torn was an Emmy winner and Oscar and Tony nominee. He was known for his role in the first two “Men In Black” films, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” and Artie the producer on HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Torn died at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut, according to Hollywood Reporter, citing his publicist.