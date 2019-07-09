500 baby monitors donated to San Ysidro Health

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — San Ysidro Health announced Tuesday that it received a donation of 500 baby monitors from Panasonic Corp. of North America.

“For many of our patients, a baby monitor is considered a luxury,” said San Ysidro Health President and CEO Kevin Mattson. “This donation will provide expecting parents with state-of-the-art technology and a resource to care for their baby.”

The monitors will be distributed to expecting mothers in San Ysidro Health’s prenatal programs and community baby showers.

“We know there are great expenses that come with a new baby, and underserved families often struggle to afford the bare necessities,” said Alejandra Ceja, executive director of the Panasonic Foundation and the company’s Office of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Our corporate culture is anchored in contributing to society and we want this contribution to give those families one less item to worry about.”

The baby monitors have 15 feet of interference-free range and measure a baby’s sound, motion and temperature. They also include a 13-hour battery life and the ability for parents and their children to communicate with each other through the monitor.

San Ysidro Health offers various programs for expecting mothers, allowing them to regularly check their baby’s development and identify issues when they appear. Proper prenatal care is a key to ensuring a baby has a healthy start to its life and avoids post-birth complications.