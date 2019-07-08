Water treatment plant cited for 15-hour malfunction

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Water Authority announced Monday that the Twin Oaks Valley Water Treatment Plant was cited by the state for a valve malfunction in April.

The state’s Division of Drinking Water cited Twin Oaks and the Water Authority on June 4 for a malfunction that lasted roughly 15 hours between April 21 and 22 that resulted in the plant’s ozone levels falling below state-required levels. The chemical compound is used to kill bacteria to make water potable, but it must be mixed with the water being treated at a certain level to be effective.

According to the Water Authority, which owns the Twin Oaks plant north of San Marcos, local water quality was not compromised during the malfunction and plant directors promptly reported the issue to state water regulators. The citation is the first for Twin Oaks in more than a decade.

“This was an unfortunate event, and we’ve put new procedures and equipment in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said Sandy Kerl, the Water Authority’s acting general manager. “We are committed to maintaining the high levels of safety and reliability we’ve achieved over more than 75 years of service to the San Diego region.”

Despite the county’s water quality not being affected, the Water Authority said it plans to notify customers who get their water from a dozen water agencies around the county that they may have been affected by the malfunction. The notices are expected to be sent in English and Spanish this week.

Residents can contact the Water Authority at 858-284-4142 to ask questions about the malfunction. The agency also has a map of the affected areas at sdcwa.org/water-quality, allowing county residents to search if their address is included.