SUV crashes into patrol car after leading high-speed chase

ESCONDIDO — A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries after an SUV crashed into her patrol car following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said Monday.

It started at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in Escondido when Deputy S. Hurd saw a dark Nissan Pathfinder driving northbound on Center City Parkway near Jesmond Dene Road without lights on, sheriff’s Sgt. Hank Lebitski said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop at Champagne Boulevard north of Mountain Meadow Road. The driver stopped briefly before taking off north on Champagne Boulevard at speeds up to 90 mph, Lebitski said. The suspect then turned the vehicle west on Gopher Canyon Road.

The driver made a U-Turn and entered southbound Interstate 5, then made another U-Turn from the far left lane. The driver then drove northbound in the southbound lane to deliberately hit the rear passenger door of Hurd’s patrol car, Lebitski said.

Hurd was taken to Palomar Hospital shortly thereafter and has since been treated and released, Lebitski said.

The Pathfinder was located at the Lawrence Welk Resort in the 8800 block of Lawrence Welk Drive in Escondido. A suspect was taken into custody but the actual driver was not located during an extensive search, Lebitski said.