SDG&E to credit electric vehicle drivers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced Monday that more than 21,000 customers in San Diego and southern Orange counties will receive a one-time $850 credit later this year for driving an electric vehicle.

The California Air Resources Board funds the credit through the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program, which encourages the use of renewable energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The credit has varied each year as more residents in the two counties switch to driving an electric vehicle.

This is the third and final year of the credit’s availability to SDG&E customers, but the company said it intends to offer similar incentives for electric vehicle owners in the future.

For this year’s credit, SDG&E used Facebook advertisements, emails, news releases and postings on various websites in an effort to reach the owners of the 40,000 electric vehicles registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles across its coverage region. The company could not immediately disclose how many electric vehicles are owned in each county.

According to SDG&E, applicants for the credit rose roughly 40% this year compared to last year, when the company dispersed credits of $500 to roughly 15,000 residents in both counties. The credits are expected to appear on SDG&E customers’ bills in the coming months.