Police investigating possible homicide in University City

SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Monday in a neighborhood near Marian Bear Memorial Park.

The fatality in the 5300 block of Bothe Avenue in University City was reported about 6:15 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department public- affairs Officer Billy Hernandez.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and due to the circumstances of the death, homicide detectives were called in to investigate, according to Hernandez, who said a possible suspect in the case was taken into custody for questioning.

The detainee’s identity was not immediately available.

