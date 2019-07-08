× Paradise Hills shooting victim identified

SAN DIEGO — Police confirmed Monday that the 37-year-old man shot to death outside his family’s Paradise Hills home on Friday was Dustin Bridwell.

Police were called about the shooting on Calle Gaviota, about a block away from Reo Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found Birdwell had been shot in his upper torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to investigate. Birdwell’s family members told them they heard gunshots shortly after Birdwell left the house and had rushed outside to try to help him.

According to police, a witness saw a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing run from the area shortly after the shooting occurred.

The shooting was under investigation with no suspects arrested Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.