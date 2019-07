SAN DIEGO – Authorities are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for about two and a half months.

Katelyn La Rue was last seen in San Diego on April 21. Authorities say she may still be in the local area.

La Rue is 5 feet 4 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.