Driver injured when dump truck overturns, spilling concrete

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — A 61-year-old man suffered major injuries Monday when the dump truck he was driving crashed on state Route 79 southeast of Palomar Mountain, authorities reported.

The Imperial Beach resident lost control of the southbound Freightliner hauling vehicle on a curve north of Fink Road in Warner Springs shortly after noon, causing it to tip over onto its side and spill its load of concrete pieces across the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the driver to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening injuries, CHP public- affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The accident forced a roughly four-hour closure of a stretch of the rural route in the area.

The truck, which has government license plates, was believed to belong to the U.S. Navy.