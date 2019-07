SAN DIEGO — A man’s body was found inside a car parked along a street in Pacific Beach, authorities said Monday.

San Diego police received a call about a body inside a car parked along the 3700 block of Yosemite Street in Pacific Beach at about 1:12 p.m.

Police said the death did not seem suspicious and likely occurred as a result of natural causes.

Police were investigating the case and did not release the man’s name. No additional information was immediately available.