Coronado lifeguard truck runs over young girl on beach

CORONADO, Calif. — A young girl was rushed to a hospital Monday evening after a lifeguard truck ran her over on Coronado Beach, officials said.

Around 6:15 p.m., two lifeguards were patrolling the north end of the beach, near Dog Beach, when the driver’s side front and back tires ran over the girl, according to Coronado Fire Department Chief Jim Lydon. A witness said the child, believed to be around 4 years old, was crouched down when the truck hit her, Lydon said.

The lifeguards stopped and rendered aid before medics took the girl to Rady Children’s Hospital, Lydon said. Her condition was not known.

The child’s mother and father were at the scene.

The Coronado Police Department will investigate the incident.

