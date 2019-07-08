Caught on video: Fight breaks out at Disneyland as children watch

ANAHEIM, Calif — A video posted to YouTube on Sunday captured a violent fight that broke out at Disneyland.

The video, dated July 6, 2019, shows at least two men and two women involved in the brawl at Mickey’s Toontown, with others trying to intervene and stop the altercation.

Children, along with other parkgoers, witnessed the fight.

At one point a woman could be seen hobbling out of her motorized chair and falling later in the altercation.

Another woman could also be seen spitting in a mans face and him punching her in retaliation.

Anaheim police and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for information.

