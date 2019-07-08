Bouncer attacked with metal stanchion in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police are looking for four men after one of them attacked a  bouncer with a metal stanchion pole in Pacific Beach Sunday night.

Around 9:21 p.m, Police were called to Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge in Pacific Beach following reports that four men had attacked bouncers, one of which used a metal stanchion pole to strike a bouncer who was left with a skull fracture and brain bleed and placed under 'stable but critical condition', according to SDPD.

Stanchions are typically used as barriers to control crowds at major events and airport check-ins.

Another bouncer suffered a broken nose and two others were left with bumps and bruises before all four men disappeared, SDPD said.

Police said the altercation was a result of the four men being denied entry to the lounge through a side door. Lounge employees asked the men to use the front entrance before the fight broke out.

San Diego police described the man accused of attacking a bouncer with a stanchion as a black male in his 30s, 6-feet tall and weighing 250 pounds with a muscular build.

The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

