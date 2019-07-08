Bicyclist suffers brain hemorrhage after high-speed solo crash

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his BMX bike while riding downhill on an Encanto street, police said Monday.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Mulberry Street, south of state Route 94 and Mallard Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was riding his BMX bike downhill at a high speed when he lost control of the bike, overturned and hit his head on the road, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening brain hemorrhage, the officer said.