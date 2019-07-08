Armed thieves demand prescription drugs during robbery

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police arrested three people following an armed robbery of a store in Chula Vista Monday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., three males armed with a handgun entered a Ralph’s grocery store on East Palomar Street and demanded prescription medication from the pharmacy inside, according to Chula Vista police.

Officers arrived as the thieves were running out of the store, police said. Officers chased the suspects into a canyon, where one officer suffered minor injuries from a cactus.

Police were reviewing surveillance video to determine if anyone else was involved in the robbery.