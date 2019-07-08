4 businesses shot by BB gun near La Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A BB gun was used to shoot out windows at four businesses in the College Area along with a side window of a vehicle parked nearby, police said Monday.

The damage was reported around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers arrived and found windows shattered at four businesses in the area as well as the driver’s side rear window of a parked vehicle, Hernandez said.

The incident was similar to another BB gun shooting that happened Saturday night in the Midway District. In that event, someone with a BB gun shot out a Lyft driver’s back window while passengers were inside and also targeted three businesses in the area. Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are related.

No injuries were reported in Sunday night’s BB gun shooting and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.