11 small earthquakes rattle Ridgecrest overnight

July 8, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. — Eleven small earthquakes — each one at least 3 in magnitude — struck the Ridgecrest area overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first series of overnight quakes struck between nine and 36 miles from Ridgecrest in Kern County between 11:18 p.m. Sunday and 1:19 a.m. Monday, according to computer-generated USGS reports.

The strongest — magnitude 3.7 — was at 1:20 Monday morning. The shallowest one, at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, was almost right at the surface while the deepest, at 18 minutes past midnight Monday, was at 14.9 miles.

Beginning at 2:57 a.m., seven more similar temblors were reported, ranging from magnitude 3.0 to 3.6. and ranging in depth from 0.6 of a mile to 4.9 miles. The last of that second series occurred just after 7:30 a.m.

The temblors were all aftershocks to Friday’s 7.1 earthquake.

Editor’s note: This story initially reported that 13 earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area overnight. The USGS has since changed that number to 11.

