Residents fed up with persistent flooding in North Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — North Park residents were dealing with flooding after a water main break near Myrtle Avenue Sunday morning.

Water could be seen spurting from cracks in the road and flowing down alleyways, leaking into basements and surrounding vehicles. Residents told FOX 5 this has been an ongoing issue.

“We’ve had multiple repairs out on the street, and basically right next to the repair is where the next water main break continues to happen,” said Brian Hoffman, who experienced minor flooding in his basement.

Hoffman said he believes the repairs are only a temporary fix and wants to see a permanent solution. “All the pipes in this neighborhood are a hundred years old and they just refuse to replace them,” Hoffman said. “The damage that it causes if you look up and down the alley and up and down the street — underneath all the houses undermining the foundations and what not — it’s absolutely ridiculous that they can’t fix this.”

Hoffman’s neighbor, Nancy, saw the entire crawl space under her home flood after the water main break. She said it happens so often she’s lost count of the number of times flooding has occurred.

“I don’t even know anymore,” Nancy said. “I’m used to it. I just let it drain out and then I clean all the leaves and debris out.”

The flooding in the crawl space beneath her house was so severe on Sunday that Nancy said she’d have to wait until Monday for it to drain before she could finish her cleanup process. Like Hoffman, she too wished for change.

“I think something has to be done to the streets. I think there has to be a big drain put at the top of the street or something.”

Nancy, who has lived in this area for 30 years, said it didn’t use to flood this way. To battle increasing flooding issues, she had a drainage system installed in her yard in the last two years — but even that didn’t stave off the periodic flooding in her yard and crawl space. “I guess I’ll just keep fighting it,” Nancy said.