Lyft driver with passengers, 3 businesses shot with BBs in Midway District

SAN DIEGO — Someone with a BB gun shot out the back window of a Lyft driver with two passengers in their car Saturday night, and they weren’t the only victims.

Three Midway District businesses were also targeted, with BBs leaving scattered glass and expensive repair jobs.

Police say the driver was hit as they drove on Nimitz Boulevard and Sunset Cliffs. Shattered glass sprayed across the back seat, but no one was hurt San Diego Police Department confirmed.

A Chili’s restaurant on Sports Arena Boulevard had customers inside when the BBs hit their windows, shattering one. An A-1 Storage center on Noell Street and the Vespa Motorsport shop on Pacific Highway were each hit next, with five large display windows shattered at each location.

“Not the way you want to spend a Saturday night,” said the Vespa shop owners, Alex and Monica Kuhn, who had come out to see the vandalism in person. “This is thousands of dollars of damage in broken windows.”

Police said no one was hurt at any of the locations and no one had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.