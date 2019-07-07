× Dogs compete in cosplay contest at ‘PAWmicon’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego pets and pet owners participated in a “PAWmicon” event Sunday to raise funds for Helen Woodward Animal Shelter.

Pet owners brought their pets to the location of the future Comic-Con Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to participate in trivia games, sweepstakes drawings, costume contests and a cosplay competition specifically for canine participants.

The event set out to raise $5,000 for Helen Woodward. By 5:30 p.m. Sunday, event organizers were just shy of reaching that goal, with their website reporting $4,200 in funds raised.