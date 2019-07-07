Cars on fire after crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to reports of a crash Sunday that left some of the vehicles involved on fire.

The CVFD tweeted a photo of the crash, which occurred at Interstate 5 and State Route 54, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters advised that people steer clear of the area while they focused on rescuing the victims involved in the crash and put out the vehicle fires.

**BREAKING NEWS** Chula Vista Firefighters are working to rescue and treat victims that were involved in a serious accident. We are also working to extinguish several vehicles on fire at Interstate 5 and 54. Please stay clear of the area. #chulavista #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/j9hxCxiB3z — Chula Vista Fire (@chulavistafire) July 7, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.