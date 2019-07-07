Cars on fire after crash in Chula Vista

Posted 1:12 PM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, July 7, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to reports of a crash Sunday that left some of the vehicles involved on fire.

The CVFD tweeted a photo of the crash, which occurred at Interstate 5 and State Route 54, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters advised that people steer clear of the area while they focused on rescuing the victims involved in the crash and put out the vehicle fires.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

