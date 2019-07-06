Teenagers fight off attacker on Oceanside bike trail

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A boy fought off a man who attacked him on a bike path in Oceanside Friday afternoon, police said.

The Oceanside Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was on a bike path near Fireside Park in Oceanside Friday afternoon when a homeless man tried to call the boy away from his group of friends. The man, identified by police as Sampson Marianito, attacked the boy when he refused to leave his friends, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The victim’s friends helped fight off Marianito, who then ran away. The boy’s father reported the incident to police, who found Marianito shortly thereafter with help from drones and K9 units.

Marianito was arrested for child abuse and possession of narcotics, Bussey said.