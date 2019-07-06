Teen has brain bleed after getting hit on scooter

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy suffered several injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter in Linda Vista.

The boy’s scooter was non-motorized.

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday. According to police, the boy jumped over a wall into a westbound lane on Genesee Avenue and was then hit by a Ford Focus.

The boy sustained a brain bleed and several facial injuries. Authorities said he was hospitalized, but that his injuries are not life threatening. The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a cause of the accident, police said. The accident remains under investigation.