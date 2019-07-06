SoCal dealing with an aftershock a minute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The United States Geological Survey says there's been an average of one aftershock per minute since Friday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.

Officials said that residents can expect an aftershock reaching up to a magnitude of 6.0. There's a 5% chance a larger earthquake could follow Friday's 7.1.

This all follows the 6.4 quake that rattled Southern California Thursday. That quake alone was followed by more than 1,000 aftershocks. Multiple fires have broken out from both quakes in Ridgecrest, the epicenter of both quakes. Gas lines are down and a hospital has been evacuated.

Ridgecrest police warned residents to stay alert and load up on supplies, while stores are still open. Kern County says no fatalities have been reported at this time.

Officials with Caltech and the U.S. Geological Survey will be holding a press conference about the earthquake activity today.