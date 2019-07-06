Seismologists bracing for ‘the big one’ in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Seismologists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego recorded more than 2,000 aftershocks since July 4, when the first of two earthquakes rocked communities near Ridgecrest.

“It’s an incredible data set that we haven’t had for quite a long time," said Dr. Debi Kilb, a seismologist at the institution.

Kilb said the last earthquake felt in San Diego County that was at or above a magnitude 7.0 was in 2010. Only two others have been recorded since 1992, researchers said.

The ANZA seismic network, managed by Scripps, records seismic activity in real time. Dr. Kilb said researchers will use that data to better understand seismic activity in San Diego County.

"Mother Earth is constantly throwing us curveballs. We never know what’s going to happen," Dr. Kilb said.