Man shot, killed outside family home

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed in a shooting outside his family’s Paradise Hills home Friday night.

Police were called about the shooting on Calle Gaviota, about a block away from Reo Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Officers found the 37-year-old man, who family members told FOX 5 was named Dustin, had been shot in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We’re trying to deal with the fact that it’s happened and hoping to wake up from a horrible nightmare,” said Fred Genhart, the victim’s father-in-law.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to investigate. They learned that his family members heard gunshots shortly after Dustin went outside and rushed out to try to help him.

“I found him on the ground by the sidewalk laying on his back,” Genhart said. “So I grabbed his hand and started talking to him but he was not responding.”

A witness reported seeing a man in dark clothes running from the area after the shots were heard, but a detailed description was not available.

Police say there’s a possibility the shooting was gang related. Genhart told FOX 5 he’s worried this shooting won’t be the last.

“Stop the violence. You’re fighting over stuff you don’t even own and you don’t care about life,” Genhart said.

The victim’s identity had not officially been released as of early Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.