Lifeguards pull stolen Jeep from Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A stolen Jeep was pulled out of Mission Bay Saturday morning.

The vehicle was spotted submerged in the bay by a person who was in the process of launching their boat around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Lifeguards checked the vehicle before moving it to make sure nobody was stuck inside. Once they confirmed the Jeep was empty, they pulled it out of the bay and later discovered that it had been reported stolen.

The extent of the damage to the Jeep was unknown.