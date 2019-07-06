Humane Society welcomes more than 150 runaway pets after Fourth of July fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dozens of pets were taken to the San Diego Humane Society after this year's Fourth of July fireworks.

Humane Society employees told FOX 5 they were working around the clock to reunite dogs and cats with their owners. Of the 178 animals that were brought in, more than 45 had already been reclaimed by their owners by Friday evening.

Frantic pet parents anxiously walked through the doors of the Humane Society Friday hoping to find their runaway pets.

“I don’t have any kids of my own, but the big dog -- he’s like like my son. So it’s like I just lost my son,” dog owner Robert Moreno said.

"It’s painful not knowing if someone stole her," dog owner Zelema Reyes said. "She doesn’t know if I’m looking for her. I know it sounds funny, but she’s a part of the family. It’s like losing a child." Reyes showed up looking for Little Miss Diva, her Yorkshire Terrier. One of the dogs brought into the Humane Society matched Little Miss Diva's description, but when Reyes arrived at the shelter, she discovered it was someone else's dog.

Yesena Millan went to the shelter in search of Lelia, her small Chihuahua. “She’s our baby," Millan said. “We had a barbecue, and I think someone left the door open and she ran away." Millan was relieved to find that Leila was one of the dogs that had been taken to the shelter. “Relived and happy. I’m glad. I’m ready to take her home,” she said.

The Humane Society said it has seen more lost pets after the Fourth of July this year than last year.

“We’ve seen so many people today with fear in their eyes, and we can see them be reunited and leave again. It’s really heartwarming,” Jenna Dawsey of the San Diego Humane Society said.

Visit the San Diego Humane Society's Lost and Found page for more information.