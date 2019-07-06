DUI arrests up during July Fourth holiday, CHP says

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol arrested 62 drivers for suspicion of drunk driving in San Diego County over the holiday period, officials said Saturday.

While there were no fatalities on county freeways this year, the CHP said 17 people were killed in California during the July Fourth holiday period. The CHP holiday reporting period was from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The arrests for suspicion of DUI in the county increased over last year’s holiday period by 28. The CHP only tracks DUI arrests made by CHP officers.

Statewide, three pedestrians were killed during the holiday period in the CHP’s jurisdiction. There were two motorcycle deaths reported statewide.

This year there were 17 driving fatalities in California, as reported by all law enforcement agencies. Last year there were also 17.

This year there were 839 arrests by CHP officers for suspicion of DUI throughout California. There were 389 last year.