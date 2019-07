× Body found floating near Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO — A man’s body was found floating in the water near a yacht club on Shelter Island.

A passerby spotted the body at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, floating in the water near the Silvergate Yacht Club, according to the San Diego Harbor Patrol. The body, described an older adult male, was pulled out of the water.

A medical examiner arrived to investigate the man’s death. Harbor Patrol said they do not suspect foul play.