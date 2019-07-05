Bear, cub wander through LA County neighborhood

CASTAIC, Calif. — A bear and its cub were seen wandering through a neighborhood in northern Los Angeles County Friday.

The bears were seen on video taking a dip in a neighborhood pool before they started to make their way along the street, walking up to front doors and climbing over walls. Eventually they stopped in a backyard to eat out of a trash can.

Castaic is an unincorporated area about 10 miles north of Santa Clarita. A short distance up Interstate 5 is a wilderness area and Los Padres National Forest.

The LA County Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station said Wednesday they were aware of a mother bear and cub in the neighborhood and asked residents to keep their kids and pets inside. In that case, people were asked to keep their distance and to “share their habitat.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if it was the same pair spotted Friday.

Sheriff’s officials told KHTS on Wednesday the bear would only be tranquilized if it became a danger to the community or to deputies.