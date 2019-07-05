USGS: 5% chance a larger quake could follow the 7.1 that shook SoCal Friday

RIDGECREST, Calif — Officials said there was a 5 percent chance an even larger earthquake could follow the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that jolted much of Southern California Friday night.

“There’s a 5 percent chance that this could be followed by an even larger quake,” said USGS seismologist Robert Graves. “The fault is growing,” he said.

It comes a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake centered near Ridgecrest rattled the southern portion of the state Thursday. That earthquake has produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said.