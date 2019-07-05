Todd Gloria covering pet adoption fees for 100 animals this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Assemblyman Todd Gloria began his third annual Gloria 100 pet adoption drive Friday, covering adoption fees for the first 100 pets adopted from the San Diego Humane Society throughout the weekend.

Through July 7, Gloria will cover fees for adopted pets seven months old or older at the Humane Society’s three branches in San Diego, Oceanside and Escondido. All three branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the weekend.

“We have many animals that still need a forever home,” Gloria said. “That’s why I’m partnering with the Humane Society again this year for #Gloria100 — to find 100 pets a new, loving home. I know San Diegans have such big hearts, so I am confident we will reach our goal.”

Residents can follow the #Gloria100 hashtag on social media to keep up with the adoption drive. In addition to adoption fees being waived for the first 100 animals adopted during the weekend, all adult animals adopted after the first 100 will have adoption fees of only $25, according to Gloria’s office.

Residents can visit sdhumane.org to view animals available for adoption and learn more about the adoption process.

All animals available for adoption have been microchipped, spayed or neutered and are up to date on their vaccinations.