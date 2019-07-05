Surprise military reunion draws tears during live interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The 4th of July was a special occasion for everyone who enjoyed the Big Bay Boom, but it was even more unforgettable for a military family who were reunited live on FOX 5.

Yelitza Cotts -- a member of the U.S. Coast Guard -- was being interviewed live about her mother Yesenia's impact on her life when Yesenia herself surprised her daughter on set. It was a tear-jerking moment.

The Cotts family is from College Grove. Yelitza's husband is currently deployed with the U.S. Navy and the family juggles balances both of the parents' service with raising their young daughter.

The reunion was a highlight of Thursday's Big Bay Boom. The 19th annual pyrotechnic show, which launched at 9 p.m., drew an estimated 500,000 viewers from viewpoints around San Diego Bay.

People from Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego to Baja, Mexico, tuned in live on television with FOX 5 and KTLA in Los Angeles.

Check out our complete roundup of all the action here.