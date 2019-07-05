More than 700 personal items lost at San Diego County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Five thousand workers are cleaning the Del Mar Fairgrounds as part of the annual transition from the San Diego County Fair to the Del Mar horse racing season.

Del Mar's opening day is on July 17 this year, and there's a lot of cleanup to do in the meantime.

The major transition from a world-class county fair to an internationally recognized horse racing track is well underway. Signs are being pulled down, flags are being packed up and at the Lost and Found, personal items have been piled up as they wait to reunite with their owners.

Del Mar Fairgrounds Guest Services Supervisor Gail Tompkins' system organizing the fair's Lost and Found has been reuniting people with their possessions for years.

One fair visitor said he was spared from having to spend $150 for a new truck key, which he lost while on a ride at the fair this year.

"We're glad, because it's one less thing we have to deal with at the end of the fair," Tompkins said of reuniting visitors with their lost items.

Cell phones, IDs, car keys, canes, strollers and even Lyft scooters are among more than 700 items left unclaimed, and time to retrieve them is ticking.

Those who lost personal items at the fair can contact fair officials at (858) 794-1124 or visit the fair's Lost and Found page for additional information.