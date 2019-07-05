Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Southern California, 1 day after 6.4 quake hit region

Posted 4:32 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42AM, July 5, 2019

RIDGECREST, Calif. — At about 4:07 a.m. Friday morning, an earthquake shook Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, roughly 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the USGS.

An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California — about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles — on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Reports of scattered damage, including rock slides and fires, rolled in by midday.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8, 4.2 magnitude and higher, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

