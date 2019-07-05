× Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Southern California, 1 day after 6.4 quake hit region

RIDGECREST, Calif. — At about 4:07 a.m. Friday morning, an earthquake shook Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, roughly 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the USGS.

An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California — about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles — on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Reports of scattered damage, including rock slides and fires, rolled in by midday.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8, 4.2 magnitude and higher, officials said.

#earthquakemode A reported M5.0 earthquake just occurred in the same region as yesterday 16KM W of Searles Valley, CA. #LAFD is entering the earthquake mode and will conduct survey's of all 106 local fire station districts — LAFD (@LAFD) July 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.