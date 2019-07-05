× Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accuser drops civil lawsuit

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A civil lawsuit brought by the young man who has accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has been dropped, just over a week after it was filed, according to a new court filing.

Spacey’s accuser, who was an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket bar at the time of the alleged assault, filed the civil complaint on June 26. In it, the accuser said Spacey bought him “multiple alcoholic beverages” before he then forcibly touched and fondled his genitals — the same allegations he made in an ongoing criminal case.

The accuser’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, told CNN via email Friday that he and his client voluntarily dropped the lawsuit and that he would have no further comment.

Spacey, 59, faces criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection to the same alleged July 2016 incident. The former “House of Cards” star has pleaded not guilty.

The civil lawsuit accused Spacey of explicit sexual behavior and infliction of mental distress. It demanded judgment in an amount to be determined by a jury, including costs, interests and attorney fees.

CNN has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment. CNN is not naming the accuser because he is an alleged victim of sexual assault.

The criminal case against Spacey will continue with a hearing scheduled for Monday. The case has focused recently on the accuser’s phone. Defense attorneys were provided a CD containing files from it but said it was insufficient.

The judge ordered the phone turned over so Spacey’s defense team could examine it. His lawyers have said evidence that could exonerate Spacey was deleted from the phone. But the accuser, his mother and their attorney last month said they could not find phone and Garabedian said they were working to procure backups. The judge has given them until Monday to produce the phone. If they don’t, they must appear in court to testify about its whereabouts.