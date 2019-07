SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society took in 42 stray pets following Fourth of July fireworks shows across the county.

Last year, the nonprofit animal shelter took in 119 stray pets the day following the holiday.

If you’ve found a stray pet, you’re asked to bring it to the organization before 6 p.m. Friday.

If you’ve lost a pet, check the San Diego Humane Society’s found animals page on their website