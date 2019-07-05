Gov. Newsom appoints local resident to state board overseeing Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Friday of a San Diego resident to the state board that oversees operations at Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Newsom appointed Sam Nejabat, 28, to the 22nd District Agricultural Association’s Board of Directors, which runs fairground events such as the San Diego County Fair and the Crossroads of the West gun show on behalf of the state. All nine members of the board serve four-year terms and are appointed by the governor.

Nejabat is the president of SJN Properties, a position he has held since 2013. According to the governor’s office, Nejabat also has served as a legal associate for AT&T.

The governor’s office did not disclose who Nejabat will replace on the board. He will not require confirmation by the state Senate to take his position and will not receive compensation. Nejabat is a registered Democrat.