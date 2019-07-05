× Comic-Con to stay in San Diego through 2024

SAN DIEGO — Organizers of Comic-Con International have agreed to a new three-year contract, ensuring the annual event will stay in San Diego through 2024, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

The organization’s agreement with the San Diego Convention Center Corp. is not set to expire until 2021. However, negotiations to secure room for events as big as Comic-Con are usually made years in advance, the newspaper explained.

The agreement will continue to include a discount for renting the center, according to the Union-Tribune.

Next year, residents will vote whether to OK an increase in San Diego’s hotel tax, which would fund a convention center expansion. That vote will help determine the long-term future of the convention, the Union-Tribune reports.

Matt Awbrey, chief of civic and external affairs for Mayor Faulconer, released the following statement:

“We couldn’t be more excited that Comic-Con’s long-standing commitment to San Diego and the support of local hotels has culminated in another extension being signed. It’s cause for celebration but a reminder that our work is not done. We want the public to know that the lack of exhibition space remains a fundamental problem for Comic-Con and other big conventions that want to bring business and jobs to San Diego, and we can’t say “mission accomplished” until voters approve the citizens’ initiative in March to modernize and expand the convention center.”

