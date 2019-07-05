2 more probable E. coli cases linked to San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency said Friday it had identified two more probable cases of E. coli linked to the San Diego County Fair.

The news brought the number of confirmed E. coli cases to four and probable cases to three as of Friday afternoon.

One of the children who most recently exhibited symptoms common among those battling E. coli is a 2-year-old who visited the fair on June 22 and became sick four days later. Another 4-year-old child began exhibiting symptoms on June 29 after visiting the fair on June 21. The 4-year-old was hospitalized with no additional details about their condition immediately available,

All of the probable and confirmed E. coli cases that have been reported in connection with the San Diego County Fair involved children who visited animals during their trips to the fair.

“The investigation is ongoing, and even though the fair is over, there are likely more cases that will be reported,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., MSEd, interim deputy County public health officer. “This isn’t unusual for a public health investigation. We have asked local doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of STEC.”

Of the four confirmed E. coli cases that have been reported, one child — 2-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela — has died. The last confirmed case of E. coli was reported on Tuesday, after a 6-year-old began experiencing symptoms after visiting the fair on June 22.