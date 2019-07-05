Family hurt after fireworks explode in truck during road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A family of four is recovering Friday morning after a road rage incident led to shots fired, striking and igniting fireworks inside the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it all happened July 4 around 9:00 p.m. in north Houston. Investigators said two male drivers became involved in a heated road rage incident.

The alleged shooter and the victim were talking back and forth to each other near a Fiesta Mart before both getting in their vehicles and continuing the argument at a nearby gas station.

During the argument, the sheriff's office said one of the drivers pulled out a gun, and, when the other man started walking back to his truck where his wife and two young children were the armed man fired shots into the victim’s truck, causing fireworks to explode.

“The victim had just stopped at a fireworks stand, purchasing fireworks for his two children. One of the rounds struck the fireworks in his vehicle, causing the fireworks to explode, catching the vehicle on fire,” Deputy Tom Turner said.

The family briefly pulled out of the gas station and then stopped on Highway 249. Soon, the entire truck was engulfed in flames.

The manager of Ella Quik Mart shared this surveillance video with us. You can see a 4 door truck pull in- this is the victim’s truck. Tough to see much of the suspect & his vehicle from this angle. Around :38 you can see the fireworks start exploding. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/4FGXMAq7HD — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) July 5, 2019

Witnesses helped the family out of the truck and took them to a nearby urgent care facility.

Both toddlers were taken via LifeFlight to UTMB in Galveston with severe burns all over their bodies.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the children are in critical condition.

The mother was also taken to the hospital to get treated for burns. The father was conscious and has burns on his arms. He was also later taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect but believe he is in his 20s and was driving a newer model, light-colored Ford Expedition. Officials said there were possibly others with him, including a woman and children.