Woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are calling for the public’s help Thursday in locating a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

San Diego police said 88-year-old Julieta Amaral frequently visited Chicano Park in the Logan Heights area.

Amaral doesn’t know how to use public transportation and had $25 in her possession at the time, SDPD said.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 125 pounds. Amaral has grey hair and brown eyes, and is of Hispanic decent.

She was last seen wearing a black floral long-sleeve shirt and turquoise pants.

If you know where she is or have seen her about, you’re asked to call The San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

